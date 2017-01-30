WSU football recruiting: Louisiana WR Davontavean Martin picks Wazzu
Washington State, in search of receivers to fill out their 2017 recruiting class haul, added Davontavean Martin following his official visit to the Palouse this weekend. Martin, listed at 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, hails from Houma, Louisiana, and picked WSU over several offers including East Carolina, Southern Miss, Virginia, Wake Forest and Toledo, whom he was previously committed to play basketball and football.
