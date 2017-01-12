Two men were 42 redfish over the limi...

Two men were 42 redfish over the limit, agents say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NOLA.com

Redfish caught in Louisiana's waters must measure at least 16 inches to be legal. (File photo by Todd Masson, NOLA.com Louisiana law limits recreational anglers to five redfish per person per day, and each fish must measure more than 16 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sightings - Unidentified Dec 29 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16) Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC