Study reveals impact of saltwater on Louisiana wetlands
A new study by scientists at the Water Institute of the Gulf indicates that exposure to saltwater leaves coastal wetlands less capable of battling the rising sea level. reports the paper has implications for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, where freshwater marshes have long suffered erosion partly because of saltwater intrusion from the Gulf.
