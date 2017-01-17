Study reveals impact of saltwater on ...

Study reveals impact of saltwater on Louisiana wetlands

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

A new study by scientists at the Water Institute of the Gulf indicates that exposure to saltwater leaves coastal wetlands less capable of battling the rising sea level. reports the paper has implications for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, where freshwater marshes have long suffered erosion partly because of saltwater intrusion from the Gulf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sightings - Unidentified Dec 29 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16) Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC