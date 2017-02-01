Report: La. woman accused of slamming...

Report: La. woman accused of slamming pet rabbit against truck to...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Advocate

A 19-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a pet rabbit by slamming it against a truck, an act that was recorded on video and shared on social media, according to a report by The Houma Courier . Kagon Duplantis of Bourg was booked with animal cruelty, the report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16) Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC