Motorcyclist dies in Raceland crash

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: NOLA.com

Jacob Kraus of Houma, 37, was driving north on Louisiana Route 1 shortly before 3 a.m., riding a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, spokesman Jesse LaGrange said. While rounding a right curve, Kraus crossed the center line and drove off the road to the left, where he hit a utility pole.

