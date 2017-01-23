Meetings will get feedback on state's Coastal Master Plan
When it comes to solving the state's coastal-subsidence crisis, everyone has ideas. Some are as half-baked as a cake in an Easy-Bake Oven, but others have some merit, and officials want to hear them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec 29
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC