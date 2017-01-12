Man accused in murder case gets 30 ye...

Man accused in murder case gets 30 years for jail obscenity

A Louisiana man facing trial in a murder case has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole - for committing a lewd act. His lawyer said he thinks prosecutors pursued the unusually harsh sentence because of doubts about whether they could get a conviction on a more serious charge.

