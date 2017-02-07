Houma police investigating several re...

Houma police investigating several reports of shots fired

Tuesday Jan 31

The Houma Police Department is currently investigating at least five reports of gunfire at different locations Monday night between 7 p.m. and midnight. At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to an area near the intersection of Madge Street and West streets.

Houma, LA

