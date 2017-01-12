Houma men caught with too many Redfish

Danny Parnia, 52, and Ryan A. Pellegrin, 38, were cited for being over the daily limit and possessing undersized Redfish. Agents stopped Parnia and Pellegrin in the lower Dulac area Tuesday and found them with 52 Redfish, only nine of which were legal size.

