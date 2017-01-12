Houma men caught with too many Redfish
Danny Parnia, 52, and Ryan A. Pellegrin, 38, were cited for being over the daily limit and possessing undersized Redfish. Agents stopped Parnia and Pellegrin in the lower Dulac area Tuesday and found them with 52 Redfish, only nine of which were legal size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec 29
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC