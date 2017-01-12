Houma man wanted by authorities leads...

Houma man wanted by authorities leads Southern University police on chase through campus

A Houma man wanted by authorities was arrested after leading Southern University police on a chase through campus dorms Friday, according to an arrest report. Akeem Boykin, 20, 198 Stovall St., Houma was arrested on counts of resisting an officer and battery of a police officer.

