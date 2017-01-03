Global Container Fleet Market to Grow...

Global Container Fleet Market to Grow 3% in 2017-21

A report forecasts the global container fleet market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2017-2021. The report says key vendors in the market are Maersk, CMA CGM & MSC.

