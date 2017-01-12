Five men cited for alleged oyster violations

In two separate cases, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged oyster violations on Jan. 10 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents report they cited Christopher P. Luke, 44, of Houma, and Rocky L. Rel, 37, from Thibodaux, for taking oysters from a polluted area in Sister Lake.

