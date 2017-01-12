Feds expect oil prices to jump in 2017

Feds expect oil prices to jump in 2017

Higher oil prices could add more than $100 million to the state's coffers in 2017 if a new federal forecast proves accurate. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest report calls for an average crude price of $52.50 per barrel in 2017, an increase of more than $9 a barrel from 2016.

