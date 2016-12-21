Aucoin Joins Schottel as U.S. GM
Gary Aucoin has joined Schottel Inc. in Houma, La., as the new General Manager. Aucoin is a dedicated sales expert taking over leadership of the growing U.S. subsidiary.
