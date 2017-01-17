3-parish African-American museum opening Feb 4 in Houma

A segregation-era high school for black students will reopen next month as a museum celebrating African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes. The Courier reports that the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma will be dedicated Feb. 4. The 9 a.m. ceremony will be followed by a book fair and entertainment at the building once called The Academy.

