3-parish African-American museum opening Feb 4 in Houma
A segregation-era high school for black students will reopen next month as a museum celebrating African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes. The Courier reports that the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma will be dedicated Feb. 4. The 9 a.m. ceremony will be followed by a book fair and entertainment at the building once called The Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec 29
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC