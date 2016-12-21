ULL: Sisters are 1st grads in new PhD...

ULL: Sisters are 1st grads in new PhD program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette says its first students to earn a doctorate in educational leadership for higher education are sisters who are both university officials. They're 64-year-old Ellen Cook, assistant vice president for academic affairs, and 62-year-old Anita Cook Hazelwood, director of the university's health information management program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
F.B.I. down pitre st. at yancy guidry's (Aug '12) Apr '16 Ms pitre st 8
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC