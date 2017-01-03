Teacher arrested for sex with teens, messaging 12-year-old
A substitute teacher in Louisiana was arrested for allegedly having sex with three teenagers and exchanging lewd messages with a 12-year-old through social media. Heidi Verret, who worked with the Terrebonne Parish School System, was charged this week with three counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, WGNO reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec 29
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC