Teacher arrested for sex with teens, ...

Teacher arrested for sex with teens, messaging 12-year-old

Friday Dec 23

A substitute teacher in Louisiana was arrested for allegedly having sex with three teenagers and exchanging lewd messages with a 12-year-old through social media. Heidi Verret, who worked with the Terrebonne Parish School System, was charged this week with three counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, WGNO reported.

