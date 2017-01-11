Substitute teacher accused of sex with 3 boys, aged 15-16
Houma police say a 30-year-old substitute teacher is accused of having sex with three 15- and 16-year-old boys at her home. The Courier reports that Heidi Domangue was arrested on three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and her bond is set at $50,000.
