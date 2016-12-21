Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible for N.O., Slidell

Expect severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the New Orleans area, including Slidell , on Monday, with the best chance of activity in the late afternoon and overnight, according to forecasters with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. Forecasters said that the atmosphere over southeastern Louisiana on Monday was wetter than on Sunday, when 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in some locations.

