Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible for N.O., Slidell
Expect severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the New Orleans area, including Slidell , on Monday, with the best chance of activity in the late afternoon and overnight, according to forecasters with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. Forecasters said that the atmosphere over southeastern Louisiana on Monday was wetter than on Sunday, when 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in some locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
|F.B.I. down pitre st. at yancy guidry's (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Ms pitre st
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC