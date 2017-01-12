Setting the record straight: Art teacher mistaken for substitute...
A Terrebonne Parish art teacher has become the victim of mistaken identity after a substitute teacher in the area with the same name was accused of sexual activity with underage boys, The Houma Times reported . The 38-year-old from Chauvin, Heidi Marie Domangue, has had to repeatedly explain that she is not the 30-year-old woman jailed on three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
