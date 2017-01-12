Setting the record straight: Art teac...

Setting the record straight: Art teacher mistaken for substitute...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The Advocate

A Terrebonne Parish art teacher has become the victim of mistaken identity after a substitute teacher in the area with the same name was accused of sexual activity with underage boys, The Houma Times reported . The 38-year-old from Chauvin, Heidi Marie Domangue, has had to repeatedly explain that she is not the 30-year-old woman jailed on three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sightings - Unidentified Dec 29 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16) Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC