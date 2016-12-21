Louisiana RB Elijah McGuire

Monday Dec 5

The Louisiana running back has officially accepted an invitation to play in next month's East-West Shrine Game. The January 21st game will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 3:00pm local time.

