Houma fire chief retiring after 25 years in post

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove tells The Courier it's been a pleasure to work with Dufrene. Dove and a committee are in the process of interviewing applicants for the position and will bring their choice before the Parish Council on Jan. 11. Dufrene says whoever replaces him must stay up-to-date on laws, policies and procedures, civil service and Property Insurance Association of Louisiana standards.

