Economic council seeks to boost struggling Houma-Thibodaux economy
To address the struggling Houma-Thibodaux economy, the South Louisiana Economic Council intends to help retain and expand area businesses and aggressively market the bayou region to new industries. "The main thing right now is how to keep the ship from sinking," SLEC President and CEO Vic Lafont tells .
