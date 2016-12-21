Be it ever so vanishing, there's no p...

Be it ever so vanishing, there's no place like home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The Advocate

In 1846, Henry David Thoreau, in "The Maine Woods," "witnessed the tyranny of the bald eagle" over lesser raptors and wrote of "a bald eagle's nest, which was plainly visible over a mile off, on a pine, high above the surrounding forest, and was frequented from year to year by the same pair, and held sacred." I come from the generation that listened to the New Riders of the Purple Sage sing of "The Last Lonely Eagle," and to Stephen Stills and Manassas bewail the "Fallen Eagle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
F.B.I. down pitre st. at yancy guidry's (Aug '12) Apr '16 Ms pitre st 8
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC