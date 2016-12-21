Amid oil downturn, Lafayette's job losses are worst in the nation, study says
Metro Lafayette's loss of some 9,400 over the last year drove local unemployment to 7.1%, making this area tops in the country for job losses. The publication says the U.S. economy added some 2.4 million jobs over the past year, with the jobless rate declining from 5% to 4.9%.
