Hearings set for Louisiana coastal ma...

Hearings set for Louisiana coastal master plan, annual coastal budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: NOLA.com

State officials will hold public open houses and hearings in four locations across the state in January on the draft 2017 update of the coastal Master Plan and on the draft fiscal year 2018 annual plan, the budget for Master Plan projects. The draft Master Plan will be released on Jan. 3, while the annual plan will be released in January before the hearings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
Mandy Hebert Oct '16 Old Friend 3
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
Trashy Ashley Chassion Aug '16 river walker 2
joey domangue (May '16) May '16 Lee 2
News Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11) May '16 Swamp People Memo... 14
F.B.I. down pitre st. at yancy guidry's (Aug '12) Apr '16 Ms pitre st 8
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC