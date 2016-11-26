Chere Coen: Louisiana Books
On November 23, 1887, white vigilantes angered by striking sugar cane workers gunned down black men and women in their homes and on the streets of Thibodaux for more than two hours. Chere Coen: Louisiana Books On November 23, 1887, white vigilantes angered by striking sugar cane workers gunned down black men and women in their homes and on the streets of Thibodaux for more than two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Star.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
|F.B.I. down pitre st. at yancy guidry's (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Ms pitre st
|8
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC