Urban deer hunt application period open through Aug. 18
The application period for Arkansas's special urban bowhunts for the 2017-18 hunting season is now open and will run until 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Hunters interested in participating in the Cherokee Village, Russellville, Fairfield Bay, Horseshoe Bend, Heber Springs and Hot Springs Village hunts should visit http://www.arkansasbowhunters.org/ to register online or contact J.D. Crawford at [email protected] Hunters wishing to participate in the Bull Shoals or Lakeview hunts should contact the Bull Shoals Urban Bowhunters Association's President Bill Craker at [email protected]
