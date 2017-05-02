Entertainment Notes

Tuesday May 2

The 2017-18 selections for the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts online artist registry includes Year and a Half Apart by Katherine Strause The 2017-18 selections for the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts online artist registry includes Wholesale Warehouse, Hel... Mezzo-soprano Rosella Ewing, sopranos Stephanie Smittle and Anna Squire and pianist Tatiana Roitman will give a recital at 7 p.m. today at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. The program includes the Ruckert-Lieder by Gustav Mahler, Hermit Songs by Samuel Barber, chansons by Henri Duparc, Gabriel Faure and Claude Debussy and a set of waltzes by Frederic Chopin.

