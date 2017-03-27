Jury convicts Arkansas man in death of police dispatcher
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the 2011 killing of his girlfriend, who was a police dispatcher in Hot Springs Village. The jury made its decision Friday morning, less than a day after both sides rested in the trial of Kevin Duck.
