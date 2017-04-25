Family of girl who fell from Harrison church bus issues statement, says investigation ongoing

The family of a 4-year-old girl from Harrison who fell from a moving church bus on April 19 issued a statement through their attorney yesterday, asking for privacy as the investigation into the incident continues. The family said the girl is still receiving medical care related to the incident - caught on an EMT's dashboard camera - in which she opened the back door of a moving church bus and was flung to the pavement, with the bus driving away.

