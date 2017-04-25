Family of girl who fell from Harrison church bus issues statement, says investigation ongoing
The family of a 4-year-old girl from Harrison who fell from a moving church bus on April 19 issued a statement through their attorney yesterday, asking for privacy as the investigation into the incident continues. The family said the girl is still receiving medical care related to the incident - caught on an EMT's dashboard camera - in which she opened the back door of a moving church bus and was flung to the pavement, with the bus driving away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for Ice in HS
|30 min
|Vic
|7
|What is Shalom Women's Rehab?
|15 hr
|Pitbulls
|7
|Heads up for Jerry the Jew
|20 hr
|Jerry the Jew
|2
|Brent Miller
|20 hr
|Jason
|3
|Adderall
|Sat
|FBI
|1
|What's the real truth about Ty Rodgers?
|Apr 27
|Tweet
|5
|Living in Hot Springs Village (Dec '07)
|Apr 17
|Loves The Village
|56
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC