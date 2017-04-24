Art-in-schools program joins national...

Art-in-schools program joins national network

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas Learning Through the Arts leaders said they hope to expand the program across the state through a new partnership with Young Audiences Arts for Learning. A resolution in the U.S. House recently designated April 9-22 as National Young Audiences Arts for Learning Weeks to honor the contributions Young Audiences has made to schools through arts-in-education programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lain Rodgers, are you trying to get favors done... 4 hr Tweet 1
Lain Rodgers helping protect Child Abuser Drug ... 5 hr Info 1
I don't understand what Ty Rogers did wrong? 6 hr Uncle 10
Lain Rodgers of Shaloom Women's Rehab in Hot Sp... 6 hr Bob 1
"Picture of the child's bruises will be posted ... 8 hr Trojan 2
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs AR. 2nd degree Battery o... Mon Daphne 15
Here's the deal with Habitat for Humanity Mon Vic 1
See all Hot Springs Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now

Hot Springs Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hot Springs Villa...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC