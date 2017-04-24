Art-in-schools program joins national network
Arkansas Learning Through the Arts leaders said they hope to expand the program across the state through a new partnership with Young Audiences Arts for Learning. A resolution in the U.S. House recently designated April 9-22 as National Young Audiences Arts for Learning Weeks to honor the contributions Young Audiences has made to schools through arts-in-education programs.
