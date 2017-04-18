Trial begins for man accused in 2011 murder case
The murder trial for the man accused of killing a Hot Springs Village dispatcher is set to begin at 8:00 Tuesday morning. Police say Natzke was later found underwater in a pond near Jessieville.
