Order seeks DNA of ex-police chief in...

Order seeks DNA of ex-police chief in '11 murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

A court order has been issued for a DNA sample from a former Hot Springs police chief in the trial of a man accused in the 2011 death of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher. Kevin Conway Duck, 33, is to stand trial beginning Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke, 46, whose body was found Dec. 31, 2011, submerged in a pond near Jessieville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You abused my two sons KayRay 53 min Judge Judy 2
My daughter is in love with a methhead drug dealer 56 min Judge Judy 2
Can't find applicants for a position 1 hr Calvin Ralls 4
Intimidation Thu John 4
Say something positive about illegal immigratio... Thu Vic 1
Trash Wed snaggletooth 2
Vic your honest opinion Wed Vic 6
See all Hot Springs Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now

Hot Springs Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hot Springs Villa...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC