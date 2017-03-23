Lawyer says DNA test ordered in Arkansas murder case excludes ex-police chief
A DNA sample from a former Hot Springs police chief submitted in connection with the 2011 death of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher was excluded as a match to DNA found on the victim, the former chief's attorney said Friday. The acquisition of the DNA sample from David Flory was the result of a court order issued Tuesday by Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright in response to a motion filed by the attorneys for Kevin Conway Duck, 33, who is set to stand trial next week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dawna Natzke, 46, whose body was found Dec. 31, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to area
|3 hr
|New
|1
|Can't find applicants for a position
|Fri
|brentenrules
|5
|Intimidation
|Mar 23
|John
|4
|Say something positive about illegal immigratio...
|Mar 23
|Vic
|1
|Trash
|Mar 22
|snaggletooth
|2
|Vic your honest opinion
|Mar 22
|Vic
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC