Jury in murder weighs whether boyfriend did it

A jury deliberated more than three hours Thursday before recessing for the night without a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Duck, who is accused in the 2011 death of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke. The state -- led by Garland County deputy prosecutors Joe Graham and Shana Alexander -- rested its case at 1:10 p.m., leaving 20 witnesses on their list uncalled.

