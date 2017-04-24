Couple's actions at party dominate tr...

Couple's actions at party dominate trial's first day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: NWAonline

Red wine and Miller Lite beer dominated the testimony of state witnesses Tuesday on the first day of trial for a man accused of killing a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher more than five years ago. Jury selection in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Duck, 33, took about three hours before seven women, five men and two alternates, both men, were seated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Picture of the child's bruises will be posted ... 5 hr Kenny 1
I don't understand what Ty Rogers did wrong? 16 hr Brach 7
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs AR. 2nd degree Battery o... 17 hr Daphne 15
Here's the deal with Habitat for Humanity 23 hr Vic 1
Lotus Valley Subdivision Mon Igiveup 4
What do you get... Mon Inquirer 9
habitat for humanity - do not give anymore!! Mon Kenny 3
See all Hot Springs Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now

Hot Springs Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hot Springs Villa...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC