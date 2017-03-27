Bar suspect's record, judge in murder...

Bar suspect's record, judge in murder trial asked

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Arkansas Online

HOT SPRINGS -- Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher more than five years ago pleaded with the judge during Monday's pretrial hearing to exclude evidence or testimony of the man's prior criminal history or of a state child-services investigation concerning his son.

