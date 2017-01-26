Murder trial's 7th delay tied to DNA tests; case in police...
New DNA evidence has halted a trial set to begin Monday in a 5-year-old murder case of a Hot Springs Village police dispatcher. On Thursday, 18th Judicial Circuit Judge Homer Wright rescheduled the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Duck, 33, to begin on March 27 at the Garland County courthouse in Hot Springs.
