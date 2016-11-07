Shared values
It was created to commemorate our fiftieth anniversary and was unveiled following a special service on February 14, 2016. We believe in a balanced and open theology that values both soul and mind, rational thought and quest for knowledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.U. World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Definition of Perjury
|1 hr
|Tieisabiyotch
|1
|Mommy!
|13 hr
|Ditto
|3
|Alcoholism
|17 hr
|HeartAttack
|1
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|Fri
|Santa Claus
|11
|Village Mc Donald's
|Dec 12
|Miss Beaverhausen
|4
|hot springs village dying
|Nov 29
|Disgusted
|11
|Thanksgiving 2016
|Nov '16
|The Dancing Turkey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC