Election Day 2016: Early voting ends

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the final voter cast his ballot in the early voting process for today's general election, a total of 33,286 had voted in Saline County. Voting in this county has been conducted at four sites since early voting got underway Oct. 24. Those sites have included the Vote Here Center in Benton; Grace Church in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village; and East Union Baptist Church in the East End Community.

