Election Day 2016: Early voting ends
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the final voter cast his ballot in the early voting process for today's general election, a total of 33,286 had voted in Saline County. Voting in this county has been conducted at four sites since early voting got underway Oct. 24. Those sites have included the Vote Here Center in Benton; Grace Church in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village; and East Union Baptist Church in the East End Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Definition of Perjury
|1 hr
|Tieisabiyotch
|1
|Mommy!
|13 hr
|Ditto
|3
|Alcoholism
|17 hr
|HeartAttack
|1
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|Fri
|Santa Claus
|11
|Village Mc Donald's
|Dec 12
|Miss Beaverhausen
|4
|hot springs village dying
|Nov 29
|Disgusted
|11
|Thanksgiving 2016
|Nov '16
|The Dancing Turkey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC