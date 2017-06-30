Hot Springs man held in stabbing of girlfriend's puppy
A Hot Springs man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after, an affidavit said, he threw knives at his girlfriend's puppy, wounding the dog in two places. Brandon Dewayne Ragsdale, 27, whose address is listed on Quail Run Lane, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to a dog, punishable by up to six years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internal Revenue Service
|18 hr
|Brent Miller
|2
|Dumb topics
|Mon
|Brent Miller
|9
|spa blast tonite will be awesome!!
|Mon
|Kenny
|2
|Where is the crime?
|Mon
|Better Yet
|3
|Jeffrey Scott Holthusen
|Mon
|Dont get mad get ...
|1
|Ty Rodgers
|Mon
|LuLu
|8
|Ty Rodgers
|Sun
|Once Again
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC