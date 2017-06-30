Hot Springs man held in stabbing of girlfriend's puppy

A Hot Springs man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after, an affidavit said, he threw knives at his girlfriend's puppy, wounding the dog in two places. Brandon Dewayne Ragsdale, 27, whose address is listed on Quail Run Lane, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to a dog, punishable by up to six years in prison.

