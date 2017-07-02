Fire engulfs units in Lake Hamilton resort
KARK video illustrates the size of a fire that engulfed at least four units of the Four Seasons Villa Resort at 301 Kleinshore Drive on Lake Hamilton outside the city limits of Hot Springs. A fifth unit was damaged.
