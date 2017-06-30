Cutter Morning Star seeks 8.4-mill rise

Cutter Morning Star seeks 8.4-mill rise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The Cutter Morning Star School District wants 8.4 new debt-service mills and the extension of 15.5 existing mills for construction of a new high school and gymnasium. The district will ask voters in the annual school election on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ty Rodgers, meth addict, drug dealer, child abuser 6 hr Nivek Naed 6
Ty Rodgers 6 hr Once Again 5
Ty Rodgers 6 hr Seriously 7
Ty Rodgers 6 hr LuLu 1
Alex Tyson Rodgers Felony Child Abuser and Drug... 7 hr LuLu 3
Did Ty Rodgers supply meth to Shalom Rehab 7 hr LuLu 3
Facts about Kevin Dean 11 hr just Little ol' me 3
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 282,199,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC