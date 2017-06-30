Cutter Morning Star seeks 8.4-mill rise
The Cutter Morning Star School District wants 8.4 new debt-service mills and the extension of 15.5 existing mills for construction of a new high school and gymnasium. The district will ask voters in the annual school election on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Rodgers, meth addict, drug dealer, child abuser
|6 hr
|Nivek Naed
|6
|Ty Rodgers
|6 hr
|Once Again
|5
|Ty Rodgers
|6 hr
|Seriously
|7
|Ty Rodgers
|6 hr
|LuLu
|1
|Alex Tyson Rodgers Felony Child Abuser and Drug...
|7 hr
|LuLu
|3
|Did Ty Rodgers supply meth to Shalom Rehab
|7 hr
|LuLu
|3
|Facts about Kevin Dean
|11 hr
|just Little ol' me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC