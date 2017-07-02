Arkansas man sentenced in robbery case
A Garland County Circuit Court jury sentenced a Hot Springs man to 17 years in prison Wednesday after a one-day trial over his part in the armed robbery of his grandparents last year. Christopher Brady Parker, 22, who lists a Thornton Ferry Road address, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of aggravated robbery.
