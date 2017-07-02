Arkansas Home Opens for Women Recovering From Addiction
The Hope Movement has officially opened its new home for women seeking to bridge the gap between recovery and independent living. The Hope Movement was created to help women in Hot Springs who were recovering from drug addiction but often found themselves struggling even after successfully completing rehabilitation programs.
