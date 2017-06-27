Watch 90-Year-Old Grandfather Serenad...

Watch 90-Year-Old Grandfather Serenade Wife With Bing Crosby Classic for 70th Anniversary

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Billboard

The 70th wedding anniversary is supposed to be the platinum anniversary, but no material gift could have been more heartfelt than the song now 90-year-old Paul Miller delivered his wife, Imogene. At a celebration in The Hot Springs, Arkansas, earlier this month, Miller sang Bing Crosby' s "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" a cappella as he held her hand and stared into her eyes lovingly.

