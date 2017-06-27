Watch 90-Year-Old Grandfather Serenade Wife With Bing Crosby Classic for 70th Anniversary
The 70th wedding anniversary is supposed to be the platinum anniversary, but no material gift could have been more heartfelt than the song now 90-year-old Paul Miller delivered his wife, Imogene. At a celebration in The Hot Springs, Arkansas, earlier this month, Miller sang Bing Crosby' s "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" a cappella as he held her hand and stared into her eyes lovingly.
