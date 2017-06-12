U.S. 70 job to shut 1 lane for 2 weeks
Construction crews will close down a lane on U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline counties for about two weeks. The work begins today, when a contractor will do asphalt work and reduce eastbound traffic to one lane on U.S. 70 between Arkansas 128 and Arkansas 88, near Lonsdale, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Rodgers, meth addict, drug dealer, child abuser
|14 hr
|Kevin Dean
|2
|Ping Pong
|17 hr
|Appolo12
|3
|Hey Rodgers
|Sat
|Frog
|8
|Alex Tyson Rodgers Felony Child Abuser and Drug...
|Sat
|Lucifer
|1
|Rods Pizza? Good but too high?
|Sat
|Brent Miller
|3
|The Jobes
|Jun 14
|Frantic Franny
|5
|Does anyone know? Seriously
|Jun 14
|Rocky
|4
