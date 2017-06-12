U.S. 70 job to shut 1 lane for 2 weeks

Construction crews will close down a lane on U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline counties for about two weeks. The work begins today, when a contractor will do asphalt work and reduce eastbound traffic to one lane on U.S. 70 between Arkansas 128 and Arkansas 88, near Lonsdale, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

