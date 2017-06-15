The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " June 15, 2017
Melissa Norton, Creator & Owner of Waggin' Tails "Natural Homemade Dog Biscuits" received divine guidance in 2009 to create natural dog biscuits that were free of preservatives, yet healthy and tasty. The end results, Waggin' Tail Natural Dog Biscuits was born.
