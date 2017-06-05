State sees early signs of worms

State sees early signs of worms

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Army worms, named for their propensity to travel in phalanxes of thousands, are infesting west-central Arkansas earlier this year than ever, according to entomologists with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "They'll eat a whole yard in a night," said Tyler Little, owner of Lakeside Landscaping in Hot Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do these fat black women have such an attit... 14 hr Mike 1
Ty Rodgers Sat Seriously 2
Hey Rodgers Fri Totally Shocked 6
Brent Miller may be performing!!! YEAH!! Jun 9 Shalom 4
is there a place that sales puerh tea around here? Jun 5 Kenny 3
Looking for other karaoke lovers (Apr '07) Jun 5 Wondering 4
Cranford's condones hate values among it's empl... (Aug '06) Jun 4 debbie 36
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC